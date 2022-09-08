The man arrested on Wednesday following a police chase remained in jail on Thursday, authorities said.
Bail for Arturo Suniga, 40, was set at $103,000. Suniga, who was sought by the U.S. Marshals Service on an outstanding parole warrant, was the subject of a chase that began Wednesday morning and led police through sections of Victoria.
Authorities attempted to stop Suniga, who was driving a green Mazda near Lone Tree Road and Lova Drive, and a pursuit began, police said. He lost control of his vehicle, striking a stop sign, but continued driving until losing a tire. Suniga finally stopped in the 1000 block of North Laurent Street and fled from the Mazda, police said.
The chase and subsequent manhunt for Suniga prompted authorities to place Patti Welder Middle School on lockdown as a precaution. Suniga was found hiding behind a shed on Pine Street and attempted to run again, but he was Tased by authorities.
Officers then discovered about 5.7 grams of methamphetamines in Suniga's vehicle, police said.
Suniga remained jailed Thursday with bail set at $103,000. He faces charges of striking a fixture, violation of parole, resisting arrest, evading arrest with previous convictions, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance 4-200 grams and evading arrest with a vehicle.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 38-year-old Victoria man by deputies Sept. 7 on a warrant charging him with parole violation.
- VICTORIA — A 52-year-old Austin woman by deputies Sept. 7 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a driving while intoxicated case.
- VICTORIA — A 42-year-old Yorktown man by officers Sept. 7 on a warrant charging him with parole violation.
- VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Sept. 7 on a warrant charging her with bond forfeiture in a property theft between $100-$750 case, as well as on a warrant charging her with bail jumping and failure to appear.
- VICTORIA — A 49-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 7 on a warrant charging him with violating bond or a protective order.
- VICTORIA — A 43-year-old Skidmore man by officers Sept. 7 on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
- VICTORIA — A 22-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 7 on warrants charging him with home burglary with the intention of committing a felony and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 7 on suspicion of resisting arrest, search or transport and criminal trespassing.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Sept. 7 on a warrant charging her with abandoning or endangering a child, criminal negligence.
- VICTORIA — A 37-year-old El Campo woman by deputies Sept. 7 on two warrants charging her with violation of probation in home burglary cases.
- VICTORIA — A 40-year-old Victoria man by deputies Sept. 7 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams case, as well as on a warrant charging him with surety off bond in a driving while intoxicated case.
- VICTORIA — A 46-year-old Corpus Christi man by deputies Sept. 7 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol concentration greater than .15% case.
- VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Skidmore man by deputies Sept. 7 on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 7 on a warrants charging him with property theft between $750-$2,500 and bond forfeiture in a Class C misdemeanor case, as well as on suspicion on vehicle burglary.
- VICTORIA — A 63-year-old Victoria man by deputies Sept. 7 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a tampering with or fabricating physical evidence in order to impair an investigation case.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-ol Victoria man by officers Sept. 8 on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams, as well as on warrants charging him with bail jumping and failure to appear and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA — A 22-year-old Victoria man by deputies Sept. 8 on a warrant charging him with parole violation.
- VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Bloomington woman by officers Sept. 8 on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 38-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 8 on a warrant charging him with criminal trespassing as well as on suspicion of criminal trespassing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.