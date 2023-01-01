County Judge Ben Zeller said voters were getting "bang for your buck, for your taxpayer dollars" in the 13 new and returning elected officials who were sworn into office Sunday.
The Elected Official Oath of Office Ceremony was held inside the historic courthouse, 101 N. Bridge St., in Victoria, at 2 p.m. on New Year's Day. The baker's dozen of officials were sworn in during what Zeller called "an official meeting of the Commissioners Court."
The courtroom was filled with family members dressed to the nines and excitedly chattering before the ceremony began.
"This is a special event not just for the folks taking office but for the entire community," Zeller said. "We may take for granted the elections that roll around every couple of years where we as citizens can decide who we want to represent us and decide whether or not we're going to keep somebody there or send them home. That's something that millions of people around the world aspire to have."
Zeller thanked the people in attendance and said "in Texas, it's the county government that is most responsive to the wishes of citizens."
"County government is where it's at," Zeller said. "This is where you get a lot of bang for your bucks, for your tax dollars."
He said those taking the oath were prepared for the challenge of their duties.
The first official sworn in at the ceremony was Zeller himself. He was sworn in by Judge Eli Garza. Zeller's wife and children stood with him while he took the oath.
Next, Heidi Easley, returning county clerk, took the oath of her office, accompanied by her family.
Commissioner Precinct 2 Jason Ohrt and Commissioner Precinct 4 Kenneth M. Sexton were next to be sworn in .
Returning County Court-at-Law No. 2 Judge Dan Gilliam stood with his wife and took the oath. Gilliam's voice was loud and clear as he spoke his fealty to the Constitution. His manner was pleasant and approachable afterward as he wished folks "Happy New Year."
Paige Foster took the oath as county treasurer, and Kim Plummer was sworn in as well, retuning as district clerk.
Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 Mary Ann Estrada Rivera was sworn in next, then Rodney Durham, as justice of the peace Precinct 2.
Justice of the Peace Precinct 3 Robert B. Whitaker was sworn, as well as Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 John G. Miller.
Julie Bauknight, who replaces retiring Judge Bobbie Bell as the 267th Judicial District judge, was next sworn into office. The crowd was electric as she was called up — bursting with loud cheering both before and shortly after her swearing in. She seemed to have a following at the ceremony.
Afterward, she was cloaked by well-wishers.
The 267th Judicial District includes Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson, Refugio and Victoria counties, Zeller said.
The final oath was taken by returning District Attorney Constance Filley Johnson.
Her father, who was the Victoria County district attorney years ago, George Filley III, administered the oath. Her mother, Connie Filley, stood beside Filley Johnson. It was a touching finale — the former district attorney administering the oath to his daughter, who so clearly followed in his footsteps.
Filley Johnson also paved her own path, however, as the first woman elected District Attorney in Victoria County, in the 2018 election. She was first sworn in Jan. 1, 2019.
The new term begins for these elected officials begin as 2023 opens.