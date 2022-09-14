A suspect was identified Wednesday in a Port Lavaca bank robbery from a day earlier.
A witness from the Wells Fargo bank identified the robber as Mark Anthony Trevino, 50, of Alpine, after the robbery, Port Lavaca Police Chief Colin Rangnow said Wednesday.
"Initially, we thought that Trevino may have done some other bank robberies in the area," Rangnow said. "We know now that he robbed a bank in Alice in the past."
Trevino is believed to have robbed the Wells Fargo bank in Port Lavaca Tuesday morning, authorities said.
At about 9:50 a.m., a man handed a note to a Wells Fargo cashier, indicating he was robbing the bank, a Port Lavaca Police Department Facebook post said.
According to Google maps, there is only one Wells Fargo bank in Port Lavaca at 699 SH 35 South.
The Wells Fargo worked under shortened hours Wednesday, according to the bank's website.
The robber took $4,400 from the bank. He did not have a weapon and no one was injured, officials said.
The robber fled in a 2004 silver Mercury Grand Marquis southbound on SH 35, the Port Lavaca police said.
The robber is described as 6-feet 8-inches tall, weighing 180 pounds and has green eyes and brown hair. Authorities believe he could be in the Alpine area.
A warrant was issued for Trevino. A $200,000 bond was recommended.