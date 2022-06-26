POINT COMFORT — Adriana Whitwell doesn't care what anybody else says.
"We have the best fireworks display in the county," she said.
A volunteer EMT with the Point Comfort Volunteer Fire Department, Whitwell has seen a few fireworks displays in the past during the town's annual Bash at the Bay show.
This year's display was put on at Point Comfort Waterfront Park by Pyro Shows, a Tennessean company with 50 years experience in the fireworks business.
Technician Michael McReynolds has been working with fireworks for eight years, and Saturday's bash was his second time curating Point Comfort's fireworks display. McReynolds said he once had a "normal" job, but after he got the call to work on his first fireworks show, he was hooked.
The crew from Pyro Shows made the journey to Point Comfort from Fort Worth and began setting up around 3 p.m., McReynolds said.
By 6:45 p.m., their preparations had been made. Cables snaked across the asphalt to their connections among a daunting array of thick launch tubes — each containing something that went "boom."
The veteran pyrotechnics trio took advantage of the lull before sundown to break out tackle boxes and fishing rods.
"Fireworks aren't special to us anymore," said Prescott McReynolds, a fireworks technician of two years. "It's more like, hearing all of the people that are standing behind us, applauding. It's like standing at the center of the stadium after you get the national anthem, and they're all applauding for you."
Visitors to Saturday's bash indulged in concessions sold to benefit the volunteer fire department and the Calhoun County Sandettes, a local high school drill team. Kids took full advantage of a bounce house and miniature train making a circuit around the festivities.
As the sun lowered across the bay, tailgaters filled the Point Comfort Waterfront Park. At 9:20 p.m., city supervisor and volunteer Fire Chief Brandon Mason made the rounds.
"In about 10 minutes," he said to the waiting crowd, "we're gonna light 'em up."
Ten minutes later, Lavaca Bay lit up. During the show's finale 12 minutes later, the applause that rippled across the park had been well-earned.
