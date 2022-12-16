 Skip to main content
Hoops

Basketball highlights from the past week

Industrial’s Ross Walkingshaw lines up a shot during a non-district game against Ganado on Dec. 6 at Industrial High School.

Basketball season is in full swing. For this week’s Your Life, we compiled a dozen of our favorite frames from local area basketball games.

Shiner’s Haley Patek gets ready to attempt a layup shot amidst pressure from Columbus’ defense.
Ganado’s Kyle Bures-Guerrero and Industrial’s Connor Griffith compete for a rebound during a non-district game on Dec. 6 at Industrial High School.
Industrial’s Hunter Halepaska fends off Ganado’s Kyle Bures-Guerrero on Dec. 6 at Industrial High School.
Shiner’s Aimee Mitchon looks to pass the ball during the Dec. 6 game against Columbus at Shiner High School.
Victoria East’s Jalah Franklin gets ready to make an assist during Dec. 9’s game against Corpus Christi Carroll at Victoria East High School.
Victoria East players cheer after one of the teammates scored a point during Dec. 9’s game against Corpus Christi Carroll at Victoria East High School.
Shiner's Amelia Pohler goes to shoot the ball against Columbus on Dec. 6 at Shiner High School.
C’niaha Randle goes in for a layup during Dec. 9’s game against Corpus Christi Carroll at Victoria East High School.
Shiner’s Morgan Lenehan goes in for a layup during the Dec. 6’s game against Columbus at Shiner High School.
Industrial’s Clearence Hosey tips off against Ganado’s Logan Tupa during a non-district game on Dec. 6 at Industrial High School.
Shiner’s Morgan Lenehan shoots a jump shot during the Dec. 6 game against Columbus at Shiner High School.

