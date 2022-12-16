Hoops Basketball highlights from the past week Advocate Staff Report Dec 16, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Buy Now Industrial’s Ross Walkingshaw lines up a shot during a non-district game against Ganado on Dec. 6 at Industrial High School. Advocate file photo Basketball season is in full swing. For this week’s Your Life, we compiled a dozen of our favorite frames from local area basketball games. Buy Now Shiner’s Haley Patek gets ready to attempt a layup shot amidst pressure from Columbus’ defense. Advocate file photo Buy Now Ganado’s Kyle Bures-Guerrero and Industrial’s Connor Griffith compete for a rebound during a non-district game on Dec. 6 at Industrial High School. Advocate file photo Buy Now Industrial’s Hunter Halepaska fends off Ganado’s Kyle Bures-Guerrero on Dec. 6 at Industrial High School. Advocate file photo Buy Now Shiner’s Aimee Mitchon looks to pass the ball during the Dec. 6 game against Columbus at Shiner High School. Advocate file photo Buy Now Victoria East’s Jalah Franklin gets ready to make an assist during Dec. 9’s game against Corpus Christi Carroll at Victoria East High School. Advocate file photo Buy Now Victoria East players cheer after one of the teammates scored a point during Dec. 9’s game against Corpus Christi Carroll at Victoria East High School. Advocate file photo Buy Now Shiner's Amelia Pohler goes to shoot the ball against Columbus on Dec. 6 at Shiner High School. Advocate file photo Buy Now C’niaha Randle goes in for a layup during Dec. 9’s game against Corpus Christi Carroll at Victoria East High School. Advocate file photo Buy Now Shiner’s Morgan Lenehan goes in for a layup during the Dec. 6’s game against Columbus at Shiner High School. Advocate file photo Buy Now Industrial’s Clearence Hosey tips off against Ganado’s Logan Tupa during a non-district game on Dec. 6 at Industrial High School. Advocate file photo Buy Now Shiner’s Morgan Lenehan shoots a jump shot during the Dec. 6 game against Columbus at Shiner High School. Advocate file photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save