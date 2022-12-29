Imagine the five new restaurants on North Navarro Street — Arby's, Taco Bueno, Dunkin', McAllister's Deli and Burger King — were separate army camps about to engage in battle against one another during the noon hour Thursday.
McAllister's Deli would surely win the battle based on bulk. They could throw in the largest army — a well-fed one at that, perhaps a little healthier — but, the other four of the "Fab Five" joints would be backed by die-hard loyalists, some ingenuity and server friendliness, even if in smaller numbers. McAllister's workers were swamped but managed moments of kindness, as well.
The fast food joints are located across the street from the Lowe's Home Improvement Store at 8602 N. Navarro St. in Victoria and were dubbed the "Fab Five" by Danielle Williams, the city's economic development director. She said the restaurants offer a one-stop dining variety not previously seen in Victoria.
Victorians in droves ate at the restaurants early Thursday afternoon, easily numbering well into the hundreds.
For these newcomer restaurants, a little friendliness and customer loyalty went a long way in winning new acolytes over to their camps.
Loyal Weimer lady at Arby's
Just ask Clara Bass, of Weimer, who makes a trip to Arby's every time she finds herself in Victoria.
"I have a doctor's appointment today, so I came here. It's my third or fourth time at this Arby's," Bass said. "The roast beef is so good, and I love the people who work here. They are more friendly than the ones who worked at the old Arby's."
Bass even said she'd been in touch with Arby's corporate office, asking them to hire people who would be happier to interact with customers.
"It worked," Bass said with a smile. She was just finishing her meal along with her son and nephew. "Cynthia, who works here, is so funny. She makes us laugh."
Bass said she is loyal to Arby's and still hadn't been to any of the other Fab Five restaurants. She didn't see herself switching it up anytime soon. She is a die-hard loyalist in the Arby's camp.
Friendly face at Taco Bueno
Across the way, at Taco Bueno, Bass would have found one of the most engaging of the Fab Five employees (in this spiced-up army camp).
His name is Tyler Peoples, and he loves his job.
Peoples exudes delight in his position and said he is quick to do whatever is needed for the restaurant and its customers.
"I just love working here," Peoples said. "I work here and at the Domino's pizza up the street. I do everything here, anything that's needed. I do what I can. It's steady work."
People's manager Daniela Perez, 39, of Victoria, said she was unaware how the other restaurants were faring because she spends all her time in her location, but she said Taco Bueno has been doing comparatively well.
"We're doing great. Business is steady," Perez said. "We make the meat here from scratch. We make the chips, the shells and the beans from scratch here at the restaurant."
Inside the restaurant, Tammy Dearman, 56, of Victoria, said she was trying Taco Bueno for the first time. She also hadn't been to any of the other Fab Five restaurants.
As far as the Taco Bueno menu was concerned, she was excited to get a taste.
"I'm going to try everything, but today is just the first day," Dearman said, as she grabbed her bag of food.
Between Peoples' welcoming smile and willingness to engage, the freshness of the food, and Dearman's desire to dig in, Taco Bueno seemed set to stand up in the Fab Five battle.
Slam Dunkin' the frothy caffeine
Over at Dunkin', manager Willie Negrete, served up enough coffee — in almost any variety — to fuel an army, even a choosy one. Most of the Dunkin' customers were lined up at the drive thru. Lunch time seemed quiet after the morning rush for coffee and donuts.
Inside, the smells of freshly ground coffee beans and sugared donuts perfumed the quiet air.
This Dunkin' offers an innovation — a unique fare — a carbonated, darkly rich cold coffee on tap called "nitro."
Nitro hits the senses, waking up taste buds and boosting energy with ample frothy caffeine.
"We roast and brew all of our cold coffees in house," Negrete said.
Certainly, when Dunkin' says "everyone runs on Dunkin,'" the fuel is stout caffeine and sweet, doughy sugar, enough for an army of customers to make it through the Fab Five battle.
McAllister's Deli bursting at its seams
Next to Dunkin', McAllister's Deli was bursting at the seams with lunchers hungry for a healthier meal. At least 50 people were inside the restaurant, with six more dining outside, next to a busy wrap-around drive thru line.
Victoria resident Kristie Hartman, whose 52nd birthday was on Wednesday, was at McAllister's for the second time ever, eating a club sandwich. She said she wanted the healthier of the Fab Five options.
The line of diners inside the restaurant, waiting to order, was a long one — at least 10-15 people long. Sandwiches, wraps, baked chips and soups were flying out of the kitchen on trays in the hands of busy workers.
The restaurant had a chic vibe, very stylish and mellow, painted in a steely blue with white accents. The chatter of at least 50 customers greeted people at the door.
First of the Fab Five going strong
On the other side of Dunkin', Burger King, the first of the Fab Five to open, back in September, enjoyed steady business.
Paulie Molina manages the Burger King in Port Lavaca, but she was there on Navarro Street Thursday afternoon, helping out.
"As far as I know, this restaurant has been doing very well," Molina said. "When we first started, it was really very busy, and then it slowed down a little bit, and we're slowly picking back up."
Molina said she had seven to eight employees for the lunch hour.
Husband and wife Jazmin and Nick Delgado were waiting in line, this being their third trip to the Burger King.
The Delgados are Burger King loyalists in the making, appearing perplexed that their loyalty would even be questioned.
Everyone wins
As the lunch hour wound down and the time approached 1 p.m., the restaurants were still hopping with customers.
The front parking lots were intermingled, merging into one long line of vehicles with no way of telling which restaurants the customers had chosen. Each drive thru kept up steady melodies of "May I help you?" and Victoria reveled in a new-found fast-food variety.
This was one battle everyone seemed to win.