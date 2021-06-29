Several Crossroads students recently graduated from Baylor University.
They are:
Beeville: Abigail Morgan Traylor, Bachelor of Science in Education, Elementary Education, summa cum laude, School of Education, December 2020
Cuero: Jade Alexandria Cuellar, BSFCS, Apparel Merchandising, Robbins College of Health & Human Sciences, May 2020
East Bernard: Arthur Allen Anderson III, BBA, Supply Chain Management, Hankamer School of Business, May 2020
Ganado: Greta Katherine Wisofsky, Bachelor of Science, Chemistry, magna cum laude, College of Arts & Sciences, December 2020
Gonzales: Paige Denae Glass, Bachelor of Science, Biochemistry, College of Arts & Sciences, May 2021
Karnes City: Seth Andrei Dziuk, Bachelor of Arts, Film and Digital Media, College of Arts & Sciences, May 2021
Kenedy: Ozric Travyon Martinez, BA, Philosophy, August 2020
Louise: Amanda Ann Zboril, Bachelor of Business Administration, Economics, cum laude, Hankamer School of Business, May 2021
Rockport: Meredith Grace Lanningham, Bachelor of Arts, Linguistics, College of Arts & Sciences, December 2020
Skidmore: Casen Beau Conn, Bachelor of Science, Biology, College of Arts & Sciences, May 2021
Tuleta: Derrick Ross Staples, BBA, Finance, Management, Hankamer School of Business, May 2020
Victoria: Sydney Ann Willis Barker, Bachelor of Arts, Communication, College of Arts & Sciences, May 2021; Kaylie Colette Demmer, BA, International Studies, College of Arts & Sciences, May 2020; Ashley Jones, BA, Communication Sciences and Disorders, Robbins College of Health & Human Sciences, May 2020; Campbell McKenzie Mercer, BSFCS, Apparel Merchandising, Robbins College of Health & Human Sciences, May 2020; Alexandra Marie Sandmann, Bachelor of Arts, Communication, College of Arts & Sciences, December 2020; Tristan Jordan Vasquez, BA, Philosophy, College of Arts & Sciences, May 2020; Richard Earl Williams, Bachelor of Science, Biology, College of Arts & Sciences, December 2020
Wharton: Kelly Salyer, Bachelor of Arts, International Studies, College of Arts & Sciences, May 2021
