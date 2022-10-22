Dr. Joe Paschal, a professor and extension livestock specialist at the Texas A&M AgriLife Research and Extension Center in Corpus Christi will speak about beef herd management at the 2022 South Texas Farm and Ranch Show.
His talk will center around the effects of the drought facing South Texas, he said, which is one of the biggest issues facing ranchers.
“We’ll probably talk a little bit about some considerations about if you’re still in a drought, here’s some things to think about,” he said. “You know, if you’ve got some hay left, think about some options — do you hang onto your cows? What are cow prices going to be like going forward?”
The talk will also address testing hay and planning based on those test results, as well as dealing with having thin cows.
“Maybe those thin cows, those really thin cows, maybe we need to go ahead and move them to market, or maybe we need to make sure that we’re seen making the attempt to supplement them,” he said.
Paschal also said the program will look at what to expect in the spring, as the area hopefully starts to emerge from drought conditions.
“The other thing is, cattle prices are going to be up in the springtime, calf prices ought to be up and cow prices ought to be at least as good as they are now,” he said. “But replacement prices are probably going to be, or are, moving up already, so replacement females, replacement bulls, and so it just makes sense to try to hang on to the cows that you have, take better care of them, because I think we’re gonna see better times ahead.”