Yamato Hibachi & Sushi reigns again as the best Asian food restaurant in the Crossroads.
This is the fourth consecutive year that Yamato Hibachi & Sushi was voted best Asian food restaurant by Victoria Advocate readers.
“We try our best to make sure that every dish is the best quality and that every customer is happy,” Yamato owner Ben Zhu said.
Every night the restaurant is busy with customers, Zhu said.
Each night the customers order their food and get treated to a show from the chefs.
“We have a lot of customers and we treat a lot of them like family, and they keep coming back,” Zhu said. “There are customers who come in two or three times a week that we know, and they know us.”
For Zhu, it is difficult to put a reaction to being voted the best Asian food restaurant by his customers, but he is mostly excited to receive the reward again.
For Yamato, the two things that separate them from their competition are their top-tier customer service and commitment to quality, Zhu said.
The restaurant makes sure they go beyond the local slaughterhouse and ensure they have the best quality beef for their dishes, he said.
Additionally, they try to maintain fresh ingredients as well.
This has been their philosophy since they opened in Victoria five years ago, Zhu said.
Some of the dishes the restaurant serves cover a plethora of Asian cuisines, such as a delicious spicy garlic teriyaki bento box with the customer's choice of meat; an extensive sushi selection of both rolls and bowls; delightful soup and rice meals; and even a cheesecake tempura for dessert.
For those who voted for Yamato, Zhu only had one thing to say.
“Thank you for supporting us and we’ll keep doing our best for you,” he said.