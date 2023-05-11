Over time and through many changes in the automobile industry, one thing has stayed consistent at Matula’s Collision Center — quality customer service.
“When we repair vehicles for our customers we definitely have their best interest at heart,” said Veronica Matula. “That is something that we have always stood behind.”
The auto repair shop, owned by Jimmy and Veronica Matula since 1995, was voted the Best of the Best in the auto body category by Victoria Advocate readers.
“We’re grateful for the people that did vote for us. We have a reputation in town of doing good quality work, and we do stand behind our work,” Veronica Matula said. “We’ve always been an independent shop working for our customers.”
Their business provides repair to vehicles that have been in minor to major accidents, however, the auto repair industry has seen struggles over the past few years, such as a lack of parts available to shops like Matula’s.
“It’s been a struggle for our industry as a whole, because if there’s not a product or if there’s not a part available, unfortunately we have to wait if it’s something that makes the vehicle run.” Veronica Matula said. “It delays repairs.”
Still, the Matula’s have found a way to keep customers returning on a regular basis.
“We are booked out almost two months on a consistent basis. We stay that busy and just having repeat customers and word of mouth referrals keeps us really, really busy,” she said.
“That shows with us being voted Best of the Best again, with how many people are willing to wait to bring their vehicles in to be repaired.”