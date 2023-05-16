With Vallejo Motors, you’re getting more than just good auto repair service, you’re receiving an experience.
When you walk in Vallejo’s lobby, you can expect a warm welcome from co-owner Cristal Vallejo, while classic rock music plays in the background. Vibrant murals are displayed on the outside. Vallejo compares the ambiance of the shop to a tattoo parlor. Vallejo Motors clearly isn’t your typical auto body shop.
This is the sixth year Vallejo Motors has won a Best of the Best award for auto repair. Since opening in 2014, the shop has been owned and operated by Mario and Cristal Vallejo who prioritize providing good service and a unique shop set up.
“We try to give customers a pleasant experience,” Mario Vallejo said.
“We try to give them something cool, something different, with the artwork that we have.”
Word of mouth and building a loyal customer base with their customer and auto repair services is a key factor in helping Vallejo Motors stand out.
“Customer service is the top thing for sure, when people come in for the first time, they're referred to by a family member or friend,” Cristal Vallejo said.
“We try to keep true to everybody's visit over here. We’re really trying to get them back on the road at a good value that they couldn't get anywhere else, especially at the dealership.”
Vallejo Motors offers auto repair, auto maintenance, and fleet services as well as check engine light diagnostics and repairs.