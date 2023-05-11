For those with a sweet tooth, Sweet Fountainz Bakery is the bakery you want to inquire about. Located on John Stockbauer Drive, the bakery is owned by husband and wife duo John and Tina Fuentez.
The couple opened the bakery in 2020 after purchasing Halepaska Bakery from Tom Halepaska. They honor Halepaska’s tradition as well as introducing new additions to the bakery such as chocolate fountains, Mexican pastries, fruit trees, and catering services.
In addition to keeping some of Halepaska’s recipes, they also retained 50% of staff that worked under him.
One of the most popular menu items Sweet Fountainz offers is their thumbprint cookies. They sold 18,126 dozen of them in 2022. Also popular is the buffalo chip cookies.
This is Sweet Fountainz second year in a row to receive the Best of the Best bakery. While the bakery has seen success since its initial opening, Fuentez wants to emphasize to the bakery’s customers to support other bakeries in Victoria as well. Fuentez made a post on Facebook encouraging their followers to vote for other bakeries for Best of the Best.
“I support other bakeries in this area. We're a small town, so we have to support each other, “ Tina Fuentez said.
“I wanted other people to know that I appreciate you supporting our bakery, but there's also other bakeries that offer other items.”
Giving support to other bakeries and the community is what Tina and John Fuentez hope to do with their business.