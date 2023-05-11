Tim Glenn has been with Golden Corral for 18 years.
He’s spent 14 of those years in Victoria as the franchisee of the Golden Corral on North Navarro Street.
Glenn’s approach to his restaurant has helped it earn the backing of Advocate readers as the best buffet in the Best of the Best.
“You’ve got to have somebody that cares to be honest,” Glenn said. “I took over this store and it’s not just a big corporation. It’s family-owned here in Victoria. We’re a close-knit group. We have a lot of regulars that come in and it’s like a big family here.”
Glenn points to the food preparation and the service by the employees as a big part of its success.
“I think we just try to have great food and great service, and fresh food is the big key,” he said. “We do have a wonderful staff. A lot of them have been here for 10 years. They are great people.”
The breakfast buffet includes an Omelette Station starting with fresh eggs.
The lunch buffet features a build your own steakburger with an assortment of toppings. The burgers are served on top of a yeast roll.
The dinner menu includes cooked-to-order sirloin steaks.
Golden Corral also offers a free, private party room for large gatherings, and will offer Easter meals to go.
Glenn knows Golden Corral’s customers like variety, but they do have favorites.
“Our fried chicken is probably among the most favorite,” he said. “We have a lot of people who eat steak at night, which is amazing and of course, our dinner rolls.”