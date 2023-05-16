Helping Hands Handyman & Renovations does it all.
From small projects like the installation of a ceiling fan to giant ones like full-on home renovations, this Victoria business has it all under control.
Helping Hands has their work so locked down that the business almost solely relies on word of mouth for advertising.
In fact, this Best of the Best article you're reading now is probably the most marketing Helping Hands has done to date, owner Travis Costello, who runs the business with wife Tanya Costello said. The business has been in operation full time for about six years and runs about five crews.
"We care about our customers," he said. "We are a business that is looking to build a long lasting business here in Victoria."
Every week, Helping Hands receives as many as 100 calls requesting work be done. Travis Costello estimates Helping Hands has a customer base numbering near 2,000.
Costello picked up his expertise as a teen, learning from various contractors working alongside his mother, who owned a construction business.
These days, Helping Hands is able to do carpentry, flooring, tile work, counter tops, decks, patios and just about anything you can think of when it comes to home improvements. They also can readily call on hand licensed electricians and plumbers.
Despite that versatility, Costello said Helping Hands specializes in kitchen and bathroom remodels, which is some of the most important work for making a home truly shine.
The business also has numerous accolades, including an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau as well as memberships with the Crossroads Builders Association and National Association of Home Builders.