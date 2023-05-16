Leo Martinez was working in the auto service industry, but was having trouble getting parts during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Martinez and his wife decided a career change was in order.
“My wife and I decided, if we couldn’t get the parts, we couldn’t fix the cars,” Martinez said. “Toyota was still receiving inventory and still receiving parts so I went over to talk to them.”
Toyota of Victoria agreed to take Martinez on as a salesperson.
The move has proven to be successful for Martinez and Toyota of Victoria, as he was selected as the best auto salesperson by Advocate readers in the 2023 Best of the Best.
“I’ve been pretty blessed since then,” Martinez said.
Martinez tries to abide by a simple philosophy when it comes to selling vehicles.
“Doing the right thing when nobody’s looking,” he said. “It can be easy to put those kinds of things aside when you feel like nobody’s going to know. If you continue to do the right thing and treat everybody the way you want your family treated, it can make a difference.”
Martinez has noticed the difference in the number of customers who return to him or refer other customers to him.
“I do get quite a few repeat customers and quite a few referral customers,” he said. “When somebody wants their family to be treated correctly and their friends, they’ll send them to you as well.”