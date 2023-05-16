At Double J Eatery, expect to take a bite of their famous chicken fried steak in addition to receiving excellent customer service.
For customers at Double J Eatery, the restaurant isn’t a one-stop shop, people from all over the Crossroads eat at the restaurant habitually. They even have visitors from all over Texas stop by for a bite.
Double J Eatery opened in 2000 as a family-owned restaurant by John and Connie Pierce. Since then, they’ve been a staple in the community. They pride themselves on not making fast food but fresh food that’s high quality at a reasonable price.
When you look through their menu, expect to find familiar Southern comfort food such as fried chicken, fried shrimp, or fried catfish.
Of course, their most famous menu item is their chicken fried steak, complemented by white-pepper gravy made in-store. Dishes like their chicken fried steak have earned them several Best of the Best awards over the years.
“I'd say our most popular item is our chicken fried steak,” John Pierce said.
“I think we've got it down to a science and perfected it over the years and Victoria has blessed us with 10 consecutive years of being voted the Best of the Best.”
Co-owners John Pierce and Lauren Tagliabue attribute the restaurant’s success to more than just their food. They credit their customer service and welcoming environment as well.
“They can expect smiles and good service,” Pierce said.
Pierce and Tagliabue also credit the consistency the restaurant has had for more than 20 years.
“We've worked hard trying to keep our recipes the same. Doing the same thing year in, year out, day in, day out,” Piece said.