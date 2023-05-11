Thank you Crossroads.
Diane Kliem and Briana Balusek and their team thank everyone for their votes. It signifies that they continue to do things right in obtaining these votes of confidence.
Kliem & Balusek takes pride in having high standards and lofty goals in customer satisfaction and positive client relationships. Kliem & Balusek also work very hard to have a stellar reputation in the communities they serve and being involved in Victoria and surrounding communities.
The firm was formerly Kliem & Associates and has been named Best of the Best in one or more categories of the contest since 2012.
“Consistent good business modeling for customer service, education in the areas of law we practice and great people on our team are the keys to such a long and successful record” Kliem said. “Adding Briana Balusek as a partner in the firm last year just makes the team and its longevity even stronger to continue to serve our communities well.”
The law firm has focused on the primary areas of estate planning (wills, trusts, and probate), business law, real estate, guardianships and mediation for the past few years but occasionally handles some other areas such as family law and contract matters also.
Winning the Best of the Best title in estate planning and business law is an honor to the firm since it is their main focus. Also, being first runner up best real estate attorney and second runner up best overall attorney are big accolades to the firm and these votes are so appreciated.
The firm recently moved to a new location at 3004 Sam Houston Drive in Victoria and welcomes new and former clients to stop by to see the new offices. The staff would love to assist you with your legal matters.