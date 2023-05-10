A day at the Woodhouse Day spa is considered an experience, not just a quick stop for a manicure.
The employees at the two spas in Victoria want their clients to feel as if they are in a big city setting without having to leave Victoria. The special treatment starts as soon as the client walks in the front door and continues throughout the visit.
Because of this special treatment by the dedicated staff, the Woodhouse Day Spa was voted best medical/day spa and the best skin care facility in the Crossroads by Advocate readers.
The spa has won these awards many times over the years, said owner April Butler.
Butler said their estheticians are specially trained skin care specialists who work specifically on skin care needs. They create plans for clients who have specific skins care needs ranging from dealing with acne scars to relieving signs of aging and more.
“Our skin care is a hidden gem. We offer a full menu of skin care offerings that are results driven,” Butler said.
They offer a hydrafacial to help rejuvenate the face with cleansing, deep exfoliation, extracts and by hydrating the skin. The extent of the treatment varied from 30 minutes for the express to 80 minutes for the deluxe treatment.
The spas have added a dry infrared sauna that works with skin care, muscles and relieving tension.
In an effort to keep current, Butler said Woodhouse as a whole stays in front of the high-end luxury spas.
They have added mood care packages. As people came out of the pandemic, they found people were in need of different types of care. They developed packages that help customers focus on being calm, feeling resilient, feeling connected, having confidence and being energizing.