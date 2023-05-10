Piping hot enchiladas, fresh from the oven, are the most popular dish served at Ventura’s Tamales.
They are so popular that once again Advocate readers have voted Ventura’s the best Mexican food restaurant in the Crossroads.
The key to their popularity is the quality of their food remains the same.
“It is the same quality. We have used the same spices for the past 36 years. They are a better quality of spice,” said Martha Vasquez, who co-owns the restaurant with her sister Susan Martinez and brother-in-law Isidro Martinez.
Other popular dishes are the beef fajitas and the quesadilla rolls. Vasquez said the rolls, which have been offered for about four or five years, is gaining in popularity.
They started making tamales in their mother’s garage on East Water Street in 1985. They soon outgrew that kitchen and moved to Rio Grande Street in 1997 and by 2009 they moved again to North Navarro Street.
They are building a new restaurant on Nursery Drive that should be open later this year, Vasquez said.
Vasquez also credits their success to them being working owners.
”We listen to our customers about what needs to be done and we deliver.”
In return, their customers rallied behind them during the pandemic to help the restaurant survive. “That was quite humbling.”
They have also built a family of customers who use their catering services. Vasquez noted they have served several generations of families through lifetime events such as graduation, weddings and quinceaneras.
“We give a heartfelt thank you to all of our customers who have supported us and who have voted for us over the years, “ Susan Martinez said.