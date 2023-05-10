Each person is different, and Kim Phillips of Monuments of Victoria said each should be treated that way. “We try to understand the importance in remembering that person.”
That’s one reason why Victoria Advocate readers voted Monuments of Victoria the Best of the Best in monuments for 2023.
“It’s a specialty business,” Phillips said. “There’s not a lot of them. There’s not a lot of manufacturers.”
So Monuments of Victoria focuses on “making them all custom.”
“We sold one the other day that looks like an 18-wheeler truck,” Phillips said.
“We want their story to be told. We tell customers that when your grandchildren bring their grandchildren to this headstone, they will know what was important to the people who are buried there.”
She said purchasing a marker or headstone is something people do “once, maybe twice in a lifetime.”
“We really strive to have compassion for them, kindness,” Phillips said. “We give them basic information at first so it's not overwhelming. And we let them know the different choices and options.
“And when they see this man fishing on this marker, or this hummingbird on this marker, they will know what was important to that person.”
Phillips said she started as a funeral director, which she did for 25 years. “I just reached a crossroad.” She and her husband have run Monuments of Victoria for almost 10 years.
“And monuments are not just a product that we sell, but a service back to the community and to the people,” Phillips said.
The industry has changed over the years, from websites that post pictures of markers to online design tools to help customize a headstone or marker. Even some carving of the stone is done electronically. Since the pandemic, another change is the time to get the stone from manufacturers. It can take six months now, when it used to be two or three, Phillips said.
She added the business is a team effort. “We appreciate the people who work with us. Staff and cemeteries and all the others,” Phillips said. “We appreciate them because they make our job easier when they do their job, as well.”