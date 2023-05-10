Checking, savings and … Buc-cee’s? Those are just a sliver of the financial services TDECU provides to its members, and they’re part of the reason TDECU was named Best of the Best in mortgages and finance by Victoria Advocate readers.
“We have this phrase, ‘We’re here to help people along their financial journeys,’” said Mike O’Neill, director of communications and chief spokesman for the credit union. “We started in 1955 and for us it started with employees at Texas Dow, and they were looking for ways to help each other with their financial needs.
“And we've always kept that close to our hearts, in our minds.”
He said regarding mortgages, CDs, checking and savings accounts, “We’re always looking to do things for our members and our communities. That's why we're committed to offering the best rates on all of our products.”
Bankers, financial advisers and others in customer service often receive accolades from customers, O’Neill said. “We regularly honor and recognize our employees because of the feedback we hear from the public. We love hearing those stories – and we get a lot.”
TDECU provides most services you can get from a financial institution, like checking accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, certificates of deposit, car loans, small business financing and, of course, credit cards.
One of those is the Buc-cee’s MasterCard, he said. “People really love that.” Among its features are a 5% discount on fuel and in-store purchases. Other classic credit card options are also available for members.
The credit union has three branches in Victoria, with a fourth on North Navarro Street under construction. A mortgage lending office also is on North Navarro, and can be reached at 361- 580-9762.
TDECU can be reached at 800-839-1154 or at its website, https://www.tdecu.org/.