Brent and Terri Lynn Dornburg love coming to work every single day.
They love solving problems and meeting new challenges.
They love educating anyone and everyone, from defendants to jurors, about the law.
But most of all, they love giving their clients peace of mind by helping them move past the worst crises of their lives and make real changes to never again run afoul of the judicial system ever again.
“Getting not guilties is the cherry on the ice cream,” Brent Dornburg said. “I’m not for crime. I’m just a big fan of the Constitution.”
Together, both Dornburgs boast more than 50 years of legal experience. The husband and wife legal team handles criminal defense cases of all kinds from low-level misdemeanors to first-degree felonies.
The Dornburgs call on their ample years of legal experience to help their clients along every step of the legal process from arrest to trial. In fact, Brent Dornburg said trials, which can be overwhelming and nerve-racking for many lawyers, are one of his favorite parts of the job.
Keeping clients out of jail is a priority, but the couple can also educate or even counsel defendants to prevent them from ever getting arrested again.
Brent Dornburg said it's not uncommon for them to run into clients years later and find they have not only steered clear of the law but also freed themselves of addiction and other unhealthy cycles.
It's that kind of holistic approach that has made the Dornburgs popular with defendants and even local prosecutors.
"We are so thankful to those who voted for us," he said. "It’s mind boggling to us that we have this kind of support in the community. We are gracious and humbled. It's that much more motivating, too."