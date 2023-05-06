Bleu & Co., a Yoakum based retail shop, has been named the best overall retail store by Advocate readers. Alexa Fikac, owner of the shop, said she is ecstatic and is proud to bring something that women can appreciate to a local store.
“Whether it’s clothing or accessory, we are just super excited to have won,” Fikac said.
Fikac started Bleu & Co. originally in another shop in 2011, but soon moved to an independent location in Yoakum. The retail shop offers an assortment of women’s clothes, shoes and accessories.
“We carry lines like Dear John, Kendra Scott, Consuela,” Fikac said. “We have Swan Creek candles so we do have gift type items as well so we’re very proud to have all of those names in our shop.”
Fikac said she found her love for retail while working for another retail shop in the area. She is also a long-time teacher, teaching math and science to fourth graders, Fikac made the time to start a retail shop of her own, bringing her vision to life at 516 Lott St. in Yoakum.
The store’s goal is to actively listen to what the customers want and to provide for the customers, Fikac said. The store offers clothing sizes ranging from small to 3X.
“We have a wonderful staff, we have warm and inviting employees and we try to carry something that everyone wants.”
The store is open from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.The store is closed on Sunday and Monday.