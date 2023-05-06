Bugsmobiles Pest and Termite have been the bane of every pest’s existence since the 50s in Victoria. And for their work to keep the creepy crawlies at bay, the company has been named this year’s best pest control company by Advocate readers. Owner Jim Kiening said he owes it all to his loyal employees.
“Everyday we do the best that we possibly can. Our guys get here fairly early in the morning and go on their routes and it’s good to be able to tell them they’ve been doing a good job,” Kiening said. “And the people that we serve appreciate what they’re doing.”
Located at 2304 E Mockingbird Lane, the pest control business has been operating since 1954, with some employees who have 25, 30 and over 50 years of experience, Kiening said.
“There’s a lot of people that stayed with us forever, which is great,” Kiening said.
The company performs general pest control in residential homes and commercial facilities and work to keep those places pest free, Kiening said. Customers who are losing the fight against pests should call Bugmobiles where an employee will first listen to the problem and needs. A technician will call back within a day to inquire about the pest and provide a rough cost estimate, Kiening said. A technician will then visit the home to do a free inspection and adjust the estimate and customers can choose a solution, whether it be a one-time service or a one-year maintenance service package.
Since 1990, Kiening has been in the pest control business, after years of working at banks. Working with his customers through the years, and seeing the generational change has been the best part of the business, he said.
“Some of our customers, I have probably worked with them for 40 years, from their grandmothers and their mothers,” Kiening said. “I’m just amazed at how many families we have served since the 70s.”