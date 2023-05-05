Buying and selling a home should be an experience — a good experience for both parties. That’s the philosophy real estate attorney Kelly Kucera lives by with each of her closings.
Victoria Advocate readers agree. They voted her and her firm, KGK Real Estate Closing the 2023 Best of the Best real estate attorney.
“We try to customize a person’s experience,” Kucera said. She provides “great communication with people and we make them feel special when they come in.”
Some ways of making clients feel special is taking photos of the big event, videos, in celebration of the home purchase.
“It's a celebration,” Kucera said. “We're dealing with people's money. It's stressful. When they get here I try to make it a pleasant experience.
“We make sure they feel what a big deal it is,” she added. “They're ready to celebrate their purchase.”
Making what often amounts to the biggest purchase of a person’s life needs more than an assembly-line transaction. “I definitely don’t do that,” she said.
“I go through the papers in detail, I summarize it for them ... even after the fact, people will call with questions.”
Kucera has been practicing law since 2005 and has owned her own company for 12 years.
She said the past few years have brought change to the industry, with more and more attempts at wire fraud being noticed. But Kucera said her firm is ready.
“We’ve put several measures in place to prevent it,” she said. “Some people get annoyed because we're so thorough. I want to be that thorough.”
One reason she wants to have that much security in place is to ensure each transaction goes smoothly, which leaves her time to help the community, a goal she enjoys each year.
Among the nonprofits she supports are the Victoria Symphony, the Vine School, the Bach Festival and CASA.
“The more business, the more funds I have to make contributions, donations, to help our community.”
Kucera can be reached at 361-576-0145 or at her website, kgklaw.co. Her office is at 101 W. Goodwin Ave., Suite 302. in One O'Connor Plaza.