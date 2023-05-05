You feel like family at the Ledwig Dance School.
This is the third consecutive year for the Ledwig Dance Academy to win the best woman-owned business, best dance school and best youth coach.
“It feels really great to know that Victoria supports us and is happy with what we’re doing,” school owner Stephanie Ledwig said. “We feel very appreciative and very honored to be given both of these awards and we hope to continue offering quality dance education.”
Each person who walks through the doors is greeted with a smile from a dedicated staff member, Ledwig said.
“We are a family-friendly studio,” she said. “The studio is so successful because of our staff. I feel like we have a really great group of teachers.”
The school teaches a variety of dances for boys and girls ages 2 and up, including ballet, tap, jazz, hip-hop, contemporary and competitive dance.
On the competitive side, the studio does well in the dance competitions and the students have won several overall awards over the years.
“We pretty much teach all styles of dance,” she said. “They don’t just learn how to dance. They learn a lot of life skills. They learn how to be kind and disciplined. They learn how to work as a team and they just make a lot of friendships too. I feel like that is really special.”