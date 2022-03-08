Beto O’Rourke, Democratic Texas gubernatorial candidate, is making a campaign stop in Victoria on Friday.
The Victoria County Democratic Party will be hosting O’Rourke at 2:30 p.m. at the University of Houston-Victoria in the University North Building on the first floor of the multipurpose room.
The event is part of O’Rourke’s tour and is open to the public, said Woodrow Wagner II, Victoria County Democratic Party chairman. The event will operate in a town hall format, won’t be ticketed and parking will be free.
The town hall is expected to last an hour to an hour-and-a-half and will focus primarily on equity in education, on top of listening to concerns from local residents on issues that are most concerning to them, Wagner said.
“We’re hoping to have a good turnout from students, especially since it’s the first day of spring break,” Wagner said.
Parking will be available in lots T, U, AA, BB.
The event is not sponsored by UHV, Wagner said.
