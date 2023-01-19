The Knights of Columbus Hall in Hallettsville will house the Big Buck Contest Jan. 28.
Hunters will display their quarry and vie for the honor of having killed the biggest buck.
"The Big Buck Contest started around 1983 or 1985," promoter Ken Henneke said. "We have some really beautiful bucks killed every year here in Lavaca County."
The real prize, though, Henneke said, is the wild game supper served for the price of admission to the hall: $20.
"The wild game supper is excellent. Unique chefs cook the wild game," Henneke said. "They can do everything from crawfish to deer to wild hog. The meat is very clean. It's an excellent meal."
Henneke said he expects between 1,500-1,800 people to attend the event.
"It's really a reunion for a lot of people," he said. "A lot of good food is made by people who know how to put food together, and the people get to see the big animals who were part of the contest."
Thousands of dollars worth of prizes will be raffled away during the contest.