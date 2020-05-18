bikes, trikes, powerwheels
The Vine School of Victoria will hold a charity custom car, truck, Jeep, 4x4, UTV, motorcycle, trikes, Power Wheels, pedal–car Show and free kids power wheels parade from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 6 at Velocity Powersports.

Live music will be performed all day. Registration for the event is $25; the event is free for spectators. The fundraiser benefits Vine School of Victoria and Ronald McDonald House Houston.

Register for the event online at eventbrite.com

