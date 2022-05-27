Donned in their caps, gowns, stoles and cords, the class of 2022 from Bloomington High School and Crossroads Connect Academy graduated Friday night.
The 42 graduates processed into Bobcat Stadium to the sounds of "Pomp and Circumstance" played by the school band while their families and friends cheered from the bleachers.
Many of their students decorated their green caps with bright colors and flowers to celebrate the special occasion.
Families carried flowers, balloons and cards for their graduates, and some wore custom graduation and class of 2022 T-shirts.
The stacks of diploma cases in front of the podium on the graduation stage marked the fact that the graduates were done with their high school career and ready to move into whatever the future has in store for them.
