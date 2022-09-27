Castro

Alejandro Castro

Deputies arrested Alejandro Castro, 33, of Bloomington, Tuesday, on a warrant charging him with indecency with a child by exposing himself.

Castro remained jailed Tuesday with bond set at $50,000.

Richardson

Joseph Richardson

In an unrelated case, deputies arrested Joseph Richardson, 23, of Victoria, on warrants charging him with two counts of deadly conduct and assault causing injury.

Richardson remained jailed Tuesday on bonds totaling $4,500.

ARRESTED

  • VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Port Lavaca man by officers Sept. 26 on a warrant charging him with parole violation.
  • VICTORIA — A 40-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Sept. 26 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
  • VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 26 on suspicion of two counts of assaulting a public servant, assault causing injury to a family member and resisting arrest, search or transportation.
  • VICTORIA — A 55-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Sept. 26 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a driving while intoxicated case.
  • VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 26 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
  • VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Yoakum woman by officers Sept. 26 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
  • VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Victoria man by deputies Sept. 26 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
  • VICTORIA — A 47-year-old Ganado man by officers Sept. 26 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
  • VICTORIA — A 38-year-old Port Lavaca man by officers Sept. 26 on suspicion of home burglary.
  • VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Sept. 27 on a warrant charging him with assault causing injury to a family member.
  • VICTORIA — A 44-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Sept. 27 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.

Recommended For You


Tags