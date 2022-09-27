Deputies arrested Alejandro Castro, 33, of Bloomington, Tuesday, on a warrant charging him with indecency with a child by exposing himself.
Castro remained jailed Tuesday with bond set at $50,000.
In an unrelated case, deputies arrested Joseph Richardson, 23, of Victoria, on warrants charging him with two counts of deadly conduct and assault causing injury.
Richardson remained jailed Tuesday on bonds totaling $4,500.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Port Lavaca man by officers Sept. 26 on a warrant charging him with parole violation.
- VICTORIA — A 40-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Sept. 26 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 26 on suspicion of two counts of assaulting a public servant, assault causing injury to a family member and resisting arrest, search or transportation.
- VICTORIA — A 55-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Sept. 26 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a driving while intoxicated case.
- VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 26 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Yoakum woman by officers Sept. 26 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Victoria man by deputies Sept. 26 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 47-year-old Ganado man by officers Sept. 26 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA — A 38-year-old Port Lavaca man by officers Sept. 26 on suspicion of home burglary.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Sept. 27 on a warrant charging him with assault causing injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 44-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Sept. 27 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.