Deputies arrested Ignacio Hernandez III, 28, of Bloomington, Sunday, on a warrant charging him with surety off bond in an indecent exposure case.
Hernandez remained jailed Monday with bond set at $1,500.
In unrelated cases, five drivers were arrested on driving while intoxicated charges from Friday through Sunday.
Deputies arrested Kelsey Lynn Gonzales, 23, of Inez, Friday, on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a driving while intoxicated case.
Officers arrested Jessica Marie Maurec, 26, of Shiner, Friday on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol concentration greater than 0.15%.
Officers arrested Blake Matthew Afflerbach, 38, of Victoria, Saturday, on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol concentration greater than 0.15%.
Officers arrested Eric Guadalupe Sandoval, 37, of Victoria, Saturday, on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
Finally, on Sunday, officers arrested Henry Pena III on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Houston man by troopers Sept. 30 on suspicion of unlawfully carrying of a weapon and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Victoria man by deputies Sept. 30 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams case.
- VICTORIA — A 55-year-old Sugarland man by officers Sept. 30 on a warrant charging him with fraud in the use or possession of identifying information, five items or less.
- VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Sept. 30 on a warrant charging her with surety off bond in a possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams case and on a warrant charging her with property theft between $100-$750.
- VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 1 on suspicion of assault causing injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 41-year-old Victoria woman by officers Oct. 1 on a warrant charging her with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
- VICTORIA — A 22-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 1 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a harassment of a public servant case.
- VICTORIA — A 25-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 1 on suspicion of assault causing injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Houston man by troopers Oct. 1 on suspicion of unlawfully carrying a weapon and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 2 on four warrants charging him with Class C misdemeanors, suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor and suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 3 on a warrant charging him with assault causing injury.