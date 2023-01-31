An unattended stove left on for heating started a fire at a Bloomington mobile home Tuesday morning.
About 9:30 a.m., a fire was reported at a single-wide mobile home at 13122 SH 185, Victoria County Fire Marshall Richard Castillo said.
The fire started when a child placed a leather baseball mitt on the lit gas stove, Castillo said. At the time, an infant and three adults were at the home with the child. Three adults suffered injuries from smoke inhalation, but Castillo said he was unsure about the severity of those injuries.
The infant was uninjured, he said.
Maintenance workers along with an adult in the home managed to mostly extinguish the fire before firefighters arrived.
The home sustained smoke and some heat damage, but the structure remained intact.
American Red Cross officials will help the family with assistance, but Castillo said the home will likely be livable after some cleanup.
At the time of the fire, temperatures had plunged to about 37 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
With temperatures expected to remain frigid through the week, Castillo said it is especially important for residents to stay vigilant with heating devices.
Additionally, stove tops and ovens should never be used to heat a home, according to the National Association of Fire Investigators.
Residents should exercise caution and pay close attention to heaters, Castillo said.