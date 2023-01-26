Deputies arrested a 35-year-old Bloomington woman on Thursday on suspicion of two counts of assaulting a public servant and resisting arrest, search or transport.
She was still jailed on Thursday afternoon without bail.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Edna woman by officers Jan. 25 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, failing a drug test by falsifying a device, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence to impair an investigation and possessing a prohibited substance or item in a correctional facility.
- VICTORIA —A 47-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Jan. 25 on a warrant charging her with forging a financial instrument.
- VICTORIA — An 18-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 25 on suspicion of assault causing injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 54-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 25 on a warrant charging him with parole violation.
- VICTORIA — A 57-year-old Victoria man by deputies Jan. 25 on a warrant charging him with bond forfeiture in a property theft less than $100 with a previous conviction case and on a warrant charging him with bail jumping and failure to appear.
- VICTORIA — A 59-year-old Goliad woman by deputies Jan. 25 on a warrant charging her with duty upon striking an unattended vehicle.
- VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Victoria man by deputies Jan. 25 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams case.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Cuero man by officers Jan. 26 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 26 on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.