Fourteen pairs of Converse shoes were reported stolen Thursday from the 1700 block of Azalea Street.
A woman told police the shoes were last seen secure at 6:45 p.m., according to the incident report.
The total value of the shoes is estimated to be $700.
The incident is considered a burglary of habitation case, according to the incident report.
ARRESTED: VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Goliad woman by deputies June 30 on a warrant charging her with possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams.
VICTORIA — A 40-year-old Victoria woman by officers June 30 on a warrant charging her with violation of parole.
VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Placedo man by officers June 30 on an Austin County warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Victoria man by officers June 30 on suspicion of aggravated assault of date, family or household member with a weapon and evading arrest or detention.
VICTORIA — An 18-year-old Victoria man by officers June 30 on suspicion of evading arrest or detention.
VICTORIA — A 17-year-old Victoria man by officers June 30 on suspicion of failure to identify or giving false or fictitious information.
VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Victoria woman by deputies June 30 on Refugio County warrants charging her with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams and engaging in organized criminal activity.
VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Victoria man by officers July 1 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
VVICTORIA — A 33-year-old Victoria woman by officers July 1 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
