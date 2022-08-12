A 69-year-old Victoria man reported a theft to Victoria police at 10:56 a.m. Thursday.
The man reported a man stole $2,000 worth of gift cards, according to police records.
The cards were last known to be secure at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday and were discovered missing at 1:52 p.m. Wednesday, according to the incident report.
The crime is considered a theft of between $750-$2,500, according to the report.
Theft of property $750-$2,500 is a Class A misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a fine up to $4,000, according to the Texas Penal Code.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Victoria man by deputies Aug. 10 on suspicion of gambling promotion and possession of a gambling device, equipment or paraphernalia.
- VICTORIA — A 62-year-old Goliad woman by officers Aug. 10 on suspicion of criminal trespass, harassment of public servant and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Houston man by deputies Aug. 10 on suspicion of engaging in organized criminal activity and unauthorized use of vehicle.
- VICTORIA — A 48-year-old Victoria woman by officers Aug. 10 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams and possession of a dangerous drug.
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Victoria woman by officers Aug. 10 on suspicion of tampering or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and warrants charging her with possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams, violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case and three Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Victoria man by deputies Aug. 10 on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance 4-200 grams, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 28 grams, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, engaging in organized criminal activity and two Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Victoria man by deputies Aug. 10 on suspicion of assault of a family or household member impeding breath or circulation and interference with an emergency request for assistance.
- VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Rockport man by deputies Aug. 10 on warrants charging him with violation of probation in a burglary of building case, theft of property $100-$750 and criminal mischief $100-$750.
- VICTORIA — A 43-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 10 on suspicion of two counts of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Bloomington man by deputies Aug. 10 on suspicion of possession of controlled substance less than 28 grams and on warrants charging him with five Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA — An 18-year-old Victoria man by deputies Aug. 10 on warrants charging him with violation of probation in an evading arrest or detention with a vehicle case and two surety off bond Brazoria County warrants in tampering with government records defraud with intent to harm and failure to identify giving false or fictitious information cases.
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Houston man by deputies Aug. 10 on suspicion of engaging in organized criminal activity and unauthorized use of vehicle.
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 10 on suspicion of tampering with or fabricating evidence with intent to impair.
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 10 on warrants charging him with criminal trespass and theft of property $100-$750.
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Houston man by deputies Aug. 10 on suspicion of engaging in organized criminal activity and unauthorized use of vehicle.
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 10 on warrants charging him with unlawful carrying of a weapon and nine Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA — A 60-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 10 on a warrant charging him with driving while intoxicated, second offense.
- VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Houston man by deputies Aug. 10 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
- VICTORIA — A 25-year-old Bloomington man by deputies Aug. 10 on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance 4-200 grams, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 28 grams, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, engaging in organized criminal activity and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria woman by officers Aug. 10 on suspicion of criminal trespassing.
- VICTORIA — A 22-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Aug. 10 on suspicion of gambling promotion and possession of gambling device, equipment or paraphernalia.
- VICTORIA — A 59-year-old Runge man by deputies Aug. 10 on suspicion of delivery of marijuana 1/4 of an ounce to 5 pounds.
- VICTORIA — A 57-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 10 on suspicion of failure to identity a fugitive with intent to give false information and on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a theft of property $30k-$150k case.
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Victoria woman by officers Aug. 11 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA — A 42-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Aug. 11 on a warrant charging her with forgery financial instrument.
- VICTORIA — A 42-year-old Victoria man by deputies Aug. 11 on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance 4-200 grams, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA — A 45-year-old Telferner man by deputies Aug. 11 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA — A 46-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Aug. 11 on a warrant charging her with possession of a controlled substance 4-200 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Victoria woman by troopers Aug. 11 on warrants charging her with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 28 grams and making a false report to law enforcement.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 11 on suspicion of possession of a prohibited substance or item in a correctional facility, possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams, failure to identify a fugitive with intent to give false information and on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance 4-200 grams case.
- VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Victoria man by deputies Aug. 11 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
- VICTORIA — A 42-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Aug. 11 on suspicion of making a terroristic threat against public official or judge, two counts of making a terroristic threat causing fear of imminent seriously bodily injury and on a Goliad County warrant charging her with bail jumping and failure to appear.
- VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Victoria woman by officers Aug. 11 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Edna man by deputies Aug. 11 on a warrant charging him with theft of property $100-$750.
- VICTORIA — A 38-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 11 on warrants charging him with criminal mischief $100-$750 and three Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Victoria man by deputies Aug. 11 on a warrant charging him with bond forfeiture in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
- VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Victoria man by deputies Aug. 11 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 11 on a warrant charging him with assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Port Lavaca man by deputies Aug. 11 on Calhoun County warrants charging him with evading arrest or detention, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 28 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 49-year-old Victoria man by deputies Aug. 12 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a aggravated assault against a public servant case.
- VICTORIA — A 25-year-old Victoria man by deputies Aug. 12 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 12 on warrants charging him with bail jumping and failure to appear and a bond forfeiture warrant in a possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces case.
- VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 12 on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance 4-400 grams, possession of marijuana 4 ounces-5 pounds, engaging in organized criminal activity, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and a Sutton county warrant charging him with bail jumping or failure to appear.
- VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 12 on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance 4-400 grams, possession of marijuana 4 ounces-5 pounds and engaging in organized criminal activity.
- VICTORIA — A 54-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 12 on a warrant charging him with credit card or debit card abuse.
- VICTORIA — A 40-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 12 on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance 4-400 grams, possession of marijuana 4 ounces-5 pounds, engaging in organized criminal activity and on a warrant charging him with a Class C misdemeanor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.