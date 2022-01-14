Victoria County sheriff's deputies searched on Thursday two Victoria homes and found more than 1,000 grams of controlled substances, which led to two arrests, according to a news release.
The arrests and searches were part of an ongoing investigation of narcotic traffickers in Victoria by the Crossroads High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force, according to a Victoria County Sheriff's Office news release announcing the arrests on Friday.
A search warrant was executed at a home in the 100 block of Cobble Stone Court and the 4100 block of N. John Stockbauer Drive. Deputies found about 340 grams of cocaine, 847 grams of amphetamine and dextroamphetamine, distribution paraphernalia, and a firearm, according to the news release.
Prior to the searches, Rod Anthony Jackson, 46, and Kristie Lynn Kolodziejcyk, 32, both of Victoria, were arrested during two separate traffic stops.
Jackson was arrested on suspicion of two counts of Class C misdemeanors, two counts of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance more than 400 grams and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, according to jail records.
Kolodziejcyk was arrested on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, according to jail records.
Kolodziejcyk was no longer in jail Friday evening, according to online jail records.
Jackson remained in jail on bonds totaling $111,000, according to online jail records.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 13 on suspicion of recklessly causing injury to a child or elderly or disabled person.
- VICTORIA — A 54-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 13 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor, on a warrant charging him with bond forfeiture in a driving while intoxicated case and on a warrant charging him with accident involving damage to a vehicle valued at more than $200, bail jumping and failure to appear.
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Victoria man by deputies Jan. 13 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, evading arrest or detention in a vehicle and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Victoria by deputies Jan. 13 on a warrant charging him with bail jumping and failure to appear and on a warrant charging him with duty on striking a fixture or landscape and causing damage costing more than $200.
- VICTORIA — A 51-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Jan. 13 on a warrant charging her with credit card or debit card abuse.
- VICTORIA — A 22-year-old Victoria man by deputies Jan. 13 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an assault causing bodily injury case.
- VICTORIA — A 19-year-old Victoria man by deputies Jan. 13 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an unauthorized use of a vehicle case.
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old San Antonio man by deputies Jan. 13 on a warrant charging him with possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Jan. 13 on a warrant charging her on two counts of violation of probation in manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance 1 - 4 grams cases.
- VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Bloomington man by officers Jan. 13 on suspicion of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, evading arrest or detention with a previous convictions and criminal trespass.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Jan. 13 on a warrant charging her with assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 13 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member and interfering with emergency requests for assistance.
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Yokaum man by deputies Jan. 13 on a warrant charging him with bond forfeiture in a driving while intoxicated case and on a warrant charging him with theft of service valued at $100 - $750.
- VICTORIA — A 48-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Jan. 13 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a possession of a dangerous drug case.
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 14 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with a previous offense.
- VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Telferner man by officers Jan. 14 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor and two counts of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance 200 - 400 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 14 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with an open alcoholic container.
