Clarissa Hernandez, 23, Houston, pleaded guilty Thursday in Corpus Christi to conspiring to possess for distribution fentanyl, heroin and cocaine, according to a U.S. Department of Justice news release.
Her co-conspirator, Sarah Morales, 23, Houston, pleaded guilty April 28.
Hernandez and Morales admitted they conspired to smuggle 25.36 kilograms of cocaine, 4.94 kilograms of fentanyl and 255 grams of heroin, according to the news release.
The drugs have a combined street value of about $2.25 million.
Both women will remain in custody until they are sentenced. Morales will be sentenced July 20, and Hernandez will be sentenced August 23.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 52-year-old Victoria woman by deputies June 1 on a warrant charging her with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance 4-400 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Victoria man by deputies June 1 on a warrant charging him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
- VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Victoria man by officers June 1 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a home burglary case.
- VICTORIA — A 20-year-old Victoria man by deputies June 1 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a robbery case.
- VICTORIA — A 19-year-old Victoria man by deputies June 1 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a home burglary case.
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Del Rio man by troopers June 2 on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance 4-200 grams, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and evading arrest or detention with a previous conviction, as well as on warrants charging him with violation of parole and evading arrest and detention, with a previous conviction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.