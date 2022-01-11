Two 13-year-old boys were detained on Monday after police said one stole a vehicle and led officers on a pursuit in Victoria.
At 9:45 a.m., a caller contacted the Victoria Police Department to report that a company vehicle had been stolen from the 1000 block of North Cameron Street. The caller was trailing the vehicle, according to a department news release.
The vehicle, a Chevrolet pickup, had mechanical issues which inhibited it from achieving high speeds.
Police located the pickup and attempted a traffic stop near the intersection of Sam Houston Drive and Mockingbird Lane. However, the driver of the vehicle did not stop and officers began a pursuit.
The pursuit traveled on Leary Lane before entering Holiday Acres Mobile Home Estates, 2701 Leary Lane. The pickup “went through several lawns in the neighborhood” and became disabled after striking an outbuilding.
The driver and the passenger of the pickup, both 13-year-old boys, exited the vehicle and attempted to run from officers.
The two were detained in the area of Rowland Elementary School, which police notified of the situation, according to the news release.
The boys, who were not identified because of their age, were booked into the Victoria County Juvenile Detention Center.
The driver was detained on suspicion of theft valued at $2,500–$30,000, evading in a vehicle and evading on foot. The passenger was detained on suspicion of theft valued at $2,500–$30,000 and evading on foot.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Victoria woman by officers Jan. 10 on a warrant charging her with bail jumping, failure to appear and property theft valued at less than $100 with previous convictions, and bond forfeiture in possession of a controlled substance 4 — 200 grams and property theft valued at $750 — $2,500 cases.
- VICTORIA — A 45-year-old Victoria woman by officers Jan. 10 on a warrant charging her with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Dayton woman by deputes Jan. 10 on a warrant charging her with contempt of court by refusing to testify.
- VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Jan. 10 on a warrant charging her with two counts of Class C misdemeanors and on a warrant charging her with surety off bond in an assault causing bodily injury case.
- VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Victoria man by deputies Jan. 10 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a driving while intoxicated case.
- VICTORIA — A 53-year-old Victoria man by deputies Jan. 10 on a warrant charging him with possession of a controlled substance 1 — 4 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 10 on a warrant charging him with burglary of a habitation.
- VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Victoria man by deputies Jan. 10 on a warrant charging him with driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Victoria woman by officers Jan. 10 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and on a warrant charging her with surety off bond in a tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair an investigation case.
- VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Houston man by troopers Jan. 10 on a warrant charging him with bail jumping and failure to appear.
