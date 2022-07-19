Deputies arrested James Robert Brock Jr., 51, of Victoria, Monday on a warrant charging him with violation of parole, as well as on suspicion of unlawfully carrying a weapon by a felon, engaging in organized criminal activity, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, and two counts of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 28 grams and between 4-200 grams.
Brock was held without bond and will remain in jail until his case is resolved, according to jail records.
Officers arrested Stephen Daniel Dujka, 33, of Richmond, also on Monday on suspicion of engaging in organized criminal activity, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 28 grams, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 2-200 grams.
Dujka was also held without bond, except in the possession of marijuana charge, and remained jailed Tuesday.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 42-year-old Houston man by officers July 18 on suspicion of violation of a bond or protective order in an assault or stalking case.
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Victoria woman by deputies July 18 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams case.
- VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Victoria man by deputies July 18 on two warrants charging him with Class C misdemeanors, as well as on two warrants charging him with surety off bond in an interfering with public duties case and a bail jumping and failure to appear case.
- VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Victoria man by deputies July 18 on a warrant charging him with property theft between $100-$750.
- VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Victoria man by deputies July 18 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Victoria man by officers July 18 on suspicion of engaging in organized criminal activity, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, manufacture or delivery of controlled substances, less than 28 grams, less than 1 gram, and between 4-200 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 47-year-old Victoria man by deputies July 18 on suspicion of racing on a highway.
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Victoria man by officers July 18 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Victoria man by officers July 18 on suspicion of engaging in organized criminal activity, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 28 grams, and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Victoria man by officers July 18 on suspicion of engaging in organized criminal activity, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between less than 28 grams, and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 47-year-old Victoria man by officers July 18 on a warrant charging him with bond forfeiture in a prostitution case.
- VICTORIA — A 19-year-old Edna woman by deputies July 18 on warrants charging her with engaging in organized criminal activity and home burglary.
- VICTORIA — A 38-year-old Victoria man by deputies July 18 on a warrant charging him with surety off bond in a driving while intoxicated case.
- VICTORIA — A 38-year-old Victoria man by officers July 18 on a warrant charging him with terroristic threats against a family or household member, as well as on suspicion of engaging in organized criminal activity, and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between less than 28 grams, and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Victoria woman by officers July 18 on a warrant charging her with cruelty to nonlivestock animals.
- VICTORIA — A 58-year-old Port O’Connor man on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Victoria man by officers July 19 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, second offense.
- VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Victoria man by officers July 19 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Victoria woman by deputies July 19 on a warrant charging him with possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 44-year-old Victoria woman by deputies July 19 on warrants charging him with possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams, felony bail jumping and failure to appear, property theft between $100-$750, and bail jumping and failure to appear.
