Deputies arrested Bryan Fuentes, 20, of Mission, Tuesday on suspicion of smuggling people.
Fuentes remained at the Victoria County Jail Wednesday with his bond set at $20,000.
Authorities declined to say whom or how many people Fuentes was suspected of smuggling.
Deputies also arrested Jonathan Martinez, 32, of Kingsville, on suspicion of human smuggling, as well as on suspicion of resisting arrest or transport and carrying an unlawful weapon.
No information was available about Martinez’s jail status.
Arrested
- VICTORIA — A 22-year-old Bloomington man by deputies July 5 on suspicion of evading arrest and detention.
- VICTORIA — A 40-year-old Victoria man by officers July 5 on suspicion of assault causing injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Victoria man by Texas Rangers July 5 on suspicion of possession of a dangerous drug.
- VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Victoria man by officers July 5 on suspicion of home burglary.
- VICTORIA — A 19-year-old Victoria man by officers July 5 on a warrant charging him with possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 49-year-old Victoria man by officers July 6 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor and warrants charging him with bail jumping and failure to appear, failure to identify or giving false information, and possession of a dangerous drug.
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria man on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.