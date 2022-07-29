Tidal Wave Auto Spa reported $300 was stolen to Victoria police early Friday morning.
The money was last known secure at 2:28 a.m. and was reported stolen at 5:44 a.m., according to police records.
The case is considered a burglary of building case.
ARRESTED:
VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Victoria man by officers July 28 on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
VICTORIA — A 45-year-old Victoria woman by deputies July 28 on a warrant charging her with theft of property $100-750.
VICTORIA — A 20-year-old Yoakum man by officers July 28 on a warrant charging him with assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Victoria man by officers July 28 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and unlawful carrying of a weapon and on warrants charging him with bail jumping and failure to appear, bond forfeiture in a assault causes bodily injury family member case, a Class C misdemeanor and a Lavaca County warrant charging him with possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Victoria man by officers July 28 on suspicion of robbery, felony escape while arrested or confined, possession of marijuana between 4 ounces and 5 pounds and on a warrant charging him with a Class C misdemeanor.
VICTORIA — A 38-year-old Victoria man by officers July 28 on a warrant charging him with assault causing bodily injury.
VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Cuero man by officers July 28 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, second offense.
VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Houston man by troopers July 28 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Pearland man by officers July 28 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
VICTORIA — A 25-year-old Victoria man by deputies July 28 on a warrant charging him with theft of property $750-$2,500.
VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria man by Matagorda County deputies July 28 on a warrant charging him with injury to a child, elderly or disabled person by reckless bodily or mental injury.
VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Victoria woman by officers July 28 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
VICTORIA — A 41-year-old Victoria man by deputies July 29 on a warrant charging him with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance 4-200 grams.
VICTORIA — A 19-year-old Cuero woman by officers July 29 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
VICTORIA — A 22-year-old Yoakum man by officers July 29 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated blood alcohol content greater than 0.15.
VICTORIA — A 31-year-old San Juan man by deputies July 29 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a driving while intoxicated blood alcohol content greater than 0.15.
VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Victoria man by officers July 29 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a criminal trespass habitation, shelter, Superfund site or infrastructure case.
VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Corpus Christi woman by deputies July 29 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.