Victoria county law enforcement officials arrested multiple people on drug-related charges Tuesday.
In total there were five drug-related arrests in Victoria County by police and deputies.
Two men were arrested by police on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.
One 30-year-old Louise man was arrested by police on suspicion of two counts of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance 4-200 grams and one count of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 1 gram. The other, a 40-year-old Victoria man, was arrested on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance 4-200 grams and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 28 grams.
A 30-year-old Victoria man was arrested by deputies on two bond forfeiture warrants in manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance 4-200 grams and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon cases.
A 36-year-old Victoria man was arrested by officers on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance 1-4 grams.
A 37-year-old Dallas man was arrested by deputies on a bond forfeiture warrant charging him in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
Arrested
- VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Victoria man Feb. 1 by officers on warrants charging him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and five Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria man Feb. 1 by deputies on warrants charging him with driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content greater than or equal to 0.15.
- VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Victoria man Feb. 1 by officers on suspicion of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.