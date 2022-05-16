U.S. Marshals Service officials arrested Louis Reyes, 18, of Austin, on Friday in Victoria on three warrants, including one out of Guadalupe County, charging him with abandoning or endangering a child.
The other two warrants charged Reyes with Class C misdemeanors. As of Monday, Reyes was still being held in the Victoria County Jail.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Victoria man by officers May 13 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 40-year-old Victoria man by officers May 13 on a warrant charging him with possession of a controlled substance 3-28 grams and on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member as well as resisting, arrest or transport.
- VICTORIA — A 38-year-old Fannin man by deputies May 13 on warrants charging him with a violation of probation in a driving while intoxicated case, a bond forfeiture in a theft of property $750-$2,500 case and bail jumping and failure to appear.
- VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Victoria man by officers May 13 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — An 18-year-old Austin man by officers May 13 on a warrant charging him with abandoning or endangering a child by criminal negligence and two Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA — A 59-year-old Bloomington man by deputies May 14 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Victoria man by officers May 14 on suspicion of assault of a household member with the intent to impede breathing or circulation.
- VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Victoria man by officers May 14 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Victoria man by officers May 14 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 60-year-old Victoria man by officers May 14 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, third offense or more.
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Van Vleck man by troopers May 14 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, second offense.
- VICTORIA — A 44-year-old Victoria man by officers May 14 on suspicion of resisting arrest, search or transport; and driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 42-year-old Victoria man by deputies May 15 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Victoria man by officers May 15 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA —A 41-year-old Victoria man on suspicion of assault causing injury to a family member and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA — A 39-year-old Port Lavaca woman by officers May 15 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance 1-4 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 40-year-old Victoria woman by officers on suspicion of assault causing injury to a family member.
