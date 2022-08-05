The bond for Alvin Mumphord, 45, of Bloomington was increased to $100,000 Thursday at the Victoria County Courthouse.
Mumphord, a former St. Joseph High School coach was originally arrested by U.S. Marshals in April 2021 and was indicted August 2021 on 10 counts of indecency with a child including sexual contact, five counts of online solicitation of a minor involving sexual conduct and seven counts of having an improper relationship between an educator and a student.
Mumphord is charged with having an improper relationship with 11 of his St. Joseph students from 2004 to March 2021, according to the indictment and Victoria County District Attorney Constance Filley Johnson in 2021.
His original bond was set at $50,000 and was increased to $100,000, according Victoria County Jail online database.
ARRESTED:
- VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Victoria man Aug. 4 by officers on a warrant charging him with possession of dangerous drugs.
- VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Victoria man Aug. 4 by deputies on a Jackson County warrant charging him with surety off bond in a tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair.
- VICTORIA — A 42-year-old Victoria man Aug. 4 by officers on a warrant charging him violation of parole and on two warrants charging him with Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Victoria man Aug. 4 by officers on suspicion of delivering marijuana between 1/4 an ounce and 5 pounds and two counts of unlawful carrying of a weapon.
- VICTORIA — A 46-year-old Bloomington man Aug. 4 by deputies on a warrant charging him with violation of parole and on a Calhoun County bench warrant charging him with driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 38-year-old Victoria man Aug. 4 by officers on a warrant charging him with violation of parole and on suspicion of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
- VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Victoria man Aug. 4 by deputies on warrants charging him with violation of probation in an injury to child, elderly or disabled person with intent to do bodily injury case and bond forfeiture in a evading arrest or detention case.
- VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Edinburg woman Aug. 4 by deputies on suspicion of smuggling of persons.
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Victoria man Aug. 4 by officers on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon case.
- VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Weslaco man Aug. 4 by deputies on suspicion of smuggling of persons.
- VICTORIA — A 17-year-old Victoria woman Aug. 4 by officers on suspicion of fraudulent use of or possession of 5 or 10 credit or debit cards, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, assault causing bodily injury to a family member and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA — A 22-year-old Pflugerville man Aug. 4 by deputies on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a theft of firearm case.
- VICTORIA — A 44-year-old Victoria woman Aug. 4 by officers on a warrant charging her with bond forfeiture in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
- VICTORIA — A 76-year-old Victoria man Aug. 4 by officers on suspicion of criminal trespass.
- VICTORIA — A 67-year-old Victoria man Aug. 5 by troopers on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Victoria man Aug. 5 by officers on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 39-year-old George West man Aug. 5 by troopers on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, second offense.
- VICTORIA — A 22-year-old Rio Grande man Aug. 5 by officers on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
