Buffalo Wild Wings reported a burglary of a cash drawer to Victoria police at 9:13 a.m. Tuesday at 7905 N. Navarro St.
At least $200 were stolen from the cash drawer and later recovered, according to police records.
The case is considered a burglary of a building.
ARRESTED:
VICTORIA — A 52-year-old Victoria man by deputies Sept. 1 on a warrant charging him with bond forfeiture in a criminal trespass case.
VICTORIA — A 20-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 1 on a warrant charging him with criminal mischief $750-$2,500.
VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 1 on suspicion of stalking.
VICTORIA — A 25-year-old Victoria man by deputies Sept. 1 on a warrant charging him with unauthorized use of a vehicle.
VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Victoria woman by officers Sept. 1 on suspicion of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, driving while intoxicated second offense and unauthorized use of vehicle as well as on a warrant charging her with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance 4-200 grams.
VICTORIA — A 25-year-old Bloomington man by deputies Sept. 1 on a warrant charging him with cruelty to nonlivestock animals by failure to provide.
VICTORIA — A 43-year-old Victoria man by deputies Sept. 1 on a warrant charging her with theft of property $100-$750.
VICTORIA — A 50-year-old Victoria woman by officers Sept. 1 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Corpus Christi man by deputies Sept. 2 on a warrant charging him with surety off bond in an unauthorized use of vehicle case.
VICTORIA — A 52-year-old Victoria man by deputies Sept. 2 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an evading arrest or detention with a vehicle case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.