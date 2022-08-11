Vandalism was reported at a Victoria apartment on Wednesday.
A concrete walkway and exterior apartment walls were reported damaged at Treemont Apartments in the 3100 block of Sam Houston Drive, according to Victoria Police Department records.
The damage was valued between $100 and $750.
It was unclear whether anyone was arrested.
Burglary
On Thursday, a burglary was reported at a home in the 600 block of East Sabine Street in Victoria, according to police records.
Nothing was reported stolen.
ARRESTED
The Victoria County Sheriff's Office did not provide jail records on Thursday.
