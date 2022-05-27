The catalytic converter to a 2019 black Toyota Tundra was reported stolen Friday morning from the 1000-block of Westwood Drive.
The owner, a 59-year-old Victoria man, reported the theft to Victoria police at 7:43 a.m. Friday, according to a police report.
The catalytic converter is estimated to be worth $1,000, according to the incident report.
The incident is considered a theft from motor vehicle $750-$2,500, according to the incident report.
Arrested:
- VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Victoria man by officers May 26 on suspicion of failure to identify giving false or fictitious information and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Victoria man by deputies May 26 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
- VICTORIA — A 22-year-old Humble man by deputies May 26 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a deadly conduct case.
- VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Buna man by deputies May 26 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a prohibited substance or item in a correctional facility.
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria man by officers May 27 on suspicion of resisting arrest, search or transport, attempt to take a weapon from an officer and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA — A 38-year-old Victoria man by officers May 27 on suspicion of stalking.
