A report of continuous family violence was made to Victoria police Wednesday evening.
A Victoria man in his 50s was reported as the victim of the domestic violence, which was inflicted by an unspecified perpetrator's hands, fists or feet, according to a police report.
The incident occurred at a home on Woodhall Drive about 6:30 p.m.
It's unclear whether anyone was arrested.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 50-year-old Victoria man by deputies Jan. 18 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Jan. 18 on suspicion of failing a drug test by falsification of a device.
- VICTORIA — A 25-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 18 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 44-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 18 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and unlawfully carrying a weapon.
- VICTORIA — A 17-year-old Victoria woman by officers Jan. 18 on suspicion of continuous violence against family.
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Port Lavaca man by officers Jan. 18 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with an open alcohol container.
- VICTORIA — An 18-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 18 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an unlawfully carrying a weapon case.
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria man by deputies Jan. 18 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
- VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Placedo woman by deputies Jan. 18 on a warrant charging her with parole violation.
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Jan. 18 on warrants charging her with home burglary, service theft between $30,000-$150,000 and unauthorized use of a vehicle.
- VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 18 on suspicion of manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 25-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 18 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a fraudulent use or possession of identifying information with between 10-50 items case.
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Dallas man by deputies Jan. 18 on a warrants charging him with bail jumping and failure to appear and bond forfeiture in a driving while intoxicated case.
- VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 19 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, possession of a prohibited substance or item in a correctional facility, possession of a dangerous drug and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Inez woman by officers Jan. 19 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.15.
- VICTORIA — A 51-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 19 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and a Class C misdemeanor.