Officers arrested Reynaldo Pena, 34, of Corpus Christi, Wednesday, on three warrants charging him with Class C misdemeanors, as well as three warrants charging him with surety off bond in tampering with physical evidence in order to impair an investigation, indecency with a child involving sexual contact, and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams cases.
Pena remained incarcerated Thursday with bonds set at $110,000.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 47-year-old Edinburgh man by deputies July 13 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than or equal to 400 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 17-year-old Victoria man by officers July 13 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams and unlawfully carrying a weapon.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Victoria man by officers July 13 on a warrant charging him with home burglary.
- VICTORIA — A 44-year-old Goliad man by officers July 13 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, second offense.
- VICTORIA — A 42-year-old San Antonio man by deputies July 13 on two warrants charging him with bond forfeiture in criminal trespass cases, as well as two warrants charging him with bail jumping and failure to appear.
- VICTORIA — An 18-year-old Victoria man by officers July 13 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces as well as on two warrants charging him with vehicle burglary.
- VICTORIA — A 46-year-old Victoria man by officers July 13 on a warrant charging him with property theft $100-$750.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Nordheim man by deputies July 13 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams case.
- VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Edna woman by officers July 13 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 17-year-old Victoria man by officers July 14 on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA — A 43-year-old Victoria man by officers July 14 on warrants charging him with criminal trespass, property theft $100-$700 and property theft less than $100.
- VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Victoria woman by deputies July 14 on a warrant charging her with criminal trespass.
